FPIs may increase debt investments till first half of 2023, says Resurgent India's Jyoti Gadia

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 16, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

The investment bank MD expects core inflation to remain above 6 percent primarily due to supply-side constraints and rising input costs

After being negative for most of this year, foreign portfolio investment (FPI) in debt is likely to turn positive and increase till the first half of 2023 aided by rising interest rates, Jyoti Prakash Gadia, Managing Director at Resurgent India, an investment bank and a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) registered Category-I Merchant Bank, told Moneycontrol.

According to NSDL data, FPI investment in debt in this calendar year remained negative, except in January, August and September. So far in this month, FPI investment in debt is negative Rs 1,886 crore. The flows were positive in the first two weeks but turned negative this week. On December 14, there were Rs 3,897.02 crore outflows from debt.

"The FPIs will move towards a balanced portfolio in order to tackle the apparent volatility and uncertainties," Gadia added.

FPIs withdrew a net of Rs 16,124 crore from the Indian debt market from January 1, 2022, to December 15, 2022, higher than the net Rs 10,359 crore outflows in the whole of calendar 2021.

Despite the heavy FPI outflows this week, yields on the government securities, especially the 10-year benchmark 7.26 percent-2032 bond, eased marginally. This was because the headline inflation fell to an 11-month low of 5.88 percent in November from 6.77 percent in October due to a fall in food prices and a higher base effect.

