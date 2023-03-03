 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Foxconn to invest in Karnataka, project expected to generate 1 lakh jobs

Mar 03, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST

This comes a day after the iPhone maker signed a similar MoU with Telangana.

The Karnataka government said on March 3 that Foxconn will invest in the state, and 300 acres near Bengaluru airport have been identified for the same. According to a report by Bloomberg, Foxconn is expected to invest $700 million in the state.

This comes a day after the iPhone maker signed a similar MoU with Telangana, and it is expected to generate 1 lakh jobs in the neighbouring state as well.

Foxconn's push into India comes at a time when the company is experiencing severe disruptions in China due to Covid restrictions and protests.

In a statement, the Karnataka government said this is a testimony to the state’s success in drawing investments to the state in the electronics manufacturing and assembly segment, with 300 acres identified in the Doddaballapura and Devanahalli taluks.