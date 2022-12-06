 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Flying colours: Future flights to have more orderly disembarking system

Ameya Joshi
Dec 06, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST

A cabin illumination system is expected to ensure rush-free departure from the plane as passengers tend to follow visual cues better than verbal ones.

Airbus converted one of its A350 XWB aircraft into the 'Airbus Explorer' to showcase its innovations (Picture Credit: Ameya Joshi)

More often than not, one hears the click-click of seat belts being unfastened the moment an aircraft touches down. In some parts of the world, India included, passengers rush to deplane as soon as the aircraft halts – even if it is to wait for a bay.

When India’s civil aviation operations restarted in May 2020 after the first COVID-19 wave, it was a challenge to implement row-wise deplaning. While passengers largely followed the system in the initial days, even complying with mandatory mask-wearing became tough, until it was dropped completely.

The future, however, could be different.

Airbus is introducing a solution to aid orderly and safe disembarking and avoid crowding of the aisles, among other things, as it seeks to sell more planes across the globe.

How is Airbus doing it? The disembarking solution is based on a novel lighting design based on standard traffic principles. The aircraft is designed to use cabin illumination of different combinations to indicate the rows that are designated to disembark next.