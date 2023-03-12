 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Federal Reserve calls emergency meeting amid SVB collapse

Moneycontrol News
Mar 12, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

The sudden collapse and FDIC seizure of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) on Friday may have prompted the need for this expedited Fed meeting.

An emergency closed-door meeting will be held by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on March 13, 2023, under expedited procedures.

As per the statement released on March 12, the Board will review and determine the advance and discount rates to be charged by the Federal Reserve Banks during the meeting.

Based out of Santa Clara, SVB operates as a full-service bank that accepts deposits, makes loans as well as provides treasury management, banking across international borders, online banking, foreign exchange trade and multiple other services. This bank is known to serve customers across the world.