Federal Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 51.4% YoY to Rs. 818.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Broker Research
Apr 12, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

Federal Bank

 

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January - March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Federal Bank to report net profit at Rs. 818.4 crore up 51.4% year-on-year (up 1.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 37.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,099.1 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 71.6% Y-o-Y (up 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,370 crore.