Federal Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 51.4% YoY to Rs. 818.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January - March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Banking sector. The brokerage house expects Federal Bank to report net profit at Rs. 818.4 crore up 51.4% year-on-year (up 1.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 37.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,099.1 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 71.6% Y-o-Y (up 3.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,370 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.: Prabhudas_Banks

Broker Research