Experts urge caution as KCC loans outstanding rise 20% in FY22 to Rs 9.37 lakh crore

Jinit Parmar
Apr 24, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST

The Kisan Credit Card scheme was introduced in 1998 for farmers to use when buying agriculture inputs and to draw cash for their production needs.

A steep rise in banks' loan outstanding to farmers by way of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) may need closer scrutiny as this could emerge as a potential worry for banks, say experts.

According to the latest data available from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), total outstanding loans through KCCs grew to Rs 9.37 lakh crore in March 2022 from Rs 7.53 lakh crore in March 2021, or by 20 percent.

The KCC scheme was introduced in 1998 so that farmers could use them to purchase agricultural inputs and draw cash for their production needs. Cardholders can use KCCs to buy allied and non-farm activity tools like vehicles for logistical support, etc.

The repayment cycle is such that farmers, at the end of the tenure, can repay some and not the entire amount of the loan. In other words, these loans are carried forward after the end of the initial tenure.