 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Expect 135 new aircraft to be added in FY24: CAPA India's Kapil Kaul

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

He said India is expected to cater to 160 million domestic aviation passengers and around 75 million international aviation passengers in FY24.

CAPA India CEO Kapil Kaul

CAPA India CEO Kapil Kaul said the Indian aviation industry is expected to add around 135 new aircrafts in the next fiscal (2023-24). Around 2,200 pilots would be required to cater to the growing fleet in FY24, he added.

Speaking on the occasion of CAPA India Aviation Summit, he said that the ticket prices aren't expected to fall by much in FY24.

He also pointed out some of the challenges confronting the growing aviation market in India.

Also read | Air India to reduce six flights per week to US, says CEO Campbell Wilson