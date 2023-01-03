 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exclusive | Former SBI chief Rajnish Kumar bats for reforms in Kisan Credit Cards

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Jan 03, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

Kumar’s comments come just a month ahead of Union Budget 2023 and banking sector is eagerly looking for supportive measures for growth from government.

Former State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar has sought reforms in the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan scheme, calling it old-fashioned and a source of bad loans.

“A relook at the Kisan Credit Card scheme is required. The scheme is old fashioned and leads to high NPA,” Kumar said in an exclusive chat with Moneycontrol. A loan becomes NPA if there is no payment of interest or principal for a period of 90 days.

KCCs are credit cards used by farmers for drawing money. The limits can be increased periodically based on the repayment records.

Technical adjustments and last-minute minor payments towards the end of a cycle can keep these loans standard. Hence, the nature of KCC-type cards is risky from the asset quality point of view.

Over the years, Kisan Credit cards have seen exponential growth. The total outstanding loans through Kisan Credit Cards grew to Rs 9.4 lakh crore at the end of March 2022 from Rs 7.5 lakh crore a year ago. There are concerns on NPAs from KCC loans.

Kumar also strongly pitched for greater autonomy and professionalism for public sector entities to improve their performance and contribution to the economy.