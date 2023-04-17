 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EV adoption levels in India to see exponential growth: Report

Apr 17, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

The jointly prepared report by KPMG and CII, released on Monday, also said that EV adoption is expected to see an inflexion point once all vehicle segments show significant ownership savings over the vehicles powered by internal combustion engines.

The growth in electric vehicle sales in India is likely to continue for the rest of the decade, with two and three-wheelers expected to dominate EV sales in the near future, according to a report.

The jointly prepared report by KPMG and CII, released on Monday, also said that EV adoption is expected to see an inflexion point once all vehicle segments show significant ownership savings over the vehicles powered by internal combustion engines.

The shift to EVs is no longer an uncertainty but only a question of when, the report said.

Adoption levels are expected to see exponential growth in future with developing infrastructure, government incentives and the launch of new EV models, KPMG said in a release.