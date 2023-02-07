 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Essar embarks on new phase of growth, to invest in across energy, steel and mining sectors

PTI
Feb 07, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

Prashant Ruia, director, Essar Capital Ltd, said Essar currently owns businesses in the core sectors of energy, metals and mining, infrastructure, services and technology and its future plans centre around them.

Armed with substantially lighter balance sheet after repaying Rs 2 lakh crore debt, Essar is embarking on the next phase of growth by investing in hydrogen projects, building LNG import facility and retail chain, and setting up steel plants.

It is looking to set up steel plants in Odisha and Saudi Arabia and a facility to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Hazira in Gujarat. In the UK, where it owns an oil refinery, the group is setting up a blue hydrogen plant and is exploring opportunities to set up a green ammonia unit in India.

Essar has set up a unit to retail LNG to trucks and will set up a chain of outlets dispensing the environment-friendly fuel.