 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Energy Saving Certificate trading resumes after a year

Sweta Goswami
Feb 15, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

For the first time, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency has set a floor price for Energy Saving Certificates trade. The floor price is Rs 1,840 per ESCert.

Representative mage.

The Indian government on February 14 restarted trading of Energy Saving Certificates (ESCerts) after a gap of over year.

Trading of ESCerts was suspended by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) on February 8, 2022, owing to technical issues. In this cycle, the trading will happen every Tuesday between 1 pm and 3 pm.

Rohit Bajaj, head, business development at Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IEX) told Moneycontrol that as many as 1.22 lakh ESCerts were traded on day one on their platform. There are three energy exchanges currently in India and as per data, 99.6 percent of the ESCerts were traded in IEX on day one.

“We saw a good response on day one. Trading of ESCerts has resumed after a year. There are a few positive changes brought about by the BEE this time. The most important one is that we now have a floor price for ESCerts, which was not there earlier. As per the latest rule, the floor price is Rs 1,840 per energy saving certificate,” Bajaj said.