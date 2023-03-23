 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Employees turning social media influencers is the next India Inc challenge after moonlighting

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 23, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Earning money outside full-time employment needs disclosures as it may lead to a conflict of interest. For instance, an influencer working for an apparel company might get approached by its competitor for product promotion due to a large number of followers.

The influencer marketing industry’s value is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25 percent over the next five years to reach Rs 2,200 crore by 2025 from Rs 900 crore in 2021, the Influencer Marketing Report 2022 noted.

The debate over moonlighting took centre stage during the pandemic but the side hustles of employees on social media are getting some attention.
The rise of social media influencers, especially on Meta-owned Instagram, has opened up avenues for employees to earn quick bucks through marketing while maintaining their job routines.

Instagram influencers are paid depending on the country, sponsor and followers they have. Users with less than 10,000 followers will make around $88 per post whereas this can be increased to $200 per post on average if they have less than 1 lakh followers, as per media firm Influencer Marketing Hub.

Another risk is damaging brand reputation. As seen in the Air India urination case, outside unruly behaviour may lead to the termination of employees. Experts also highlighted that employees’ attention and productivity may be hit.