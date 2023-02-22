 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Employee union urges Labour Ministry to intervene in Wipro's onboarding delays, salary cuts for freshers

Haripriya Suresh
Feb 22, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

The offer to reduce salary, NITES said, is unethical and “is a clear violation of the terms of the offer letter and a breach of contract.”

Wipro’s onboarding has been delayed for several months, and the company has been doing so in phases.

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a union of IT employees, has written to the Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav about Wipro's onboarding delays and salary cuts for freshers. It demanded that the labour department intervene and take the necessary action for breaching the contract and violating the terms of the offer letter.

The company offered Rs 3.5 lakh per annum (LPA) to students in its 'Elite' tier and Rs 6.5 LPA to students in its 'Turbo' tier. Some Elite candidates could upskill through the company’s Velocity programme. However, last week it gave scores of Turbo candidates an offer to take up a job at Rs 3.5 LPA through which they can be onboarded in March. If they chose not to, they would continue to hold their offer but Wipro could not offer a timeline to students on when they would be onboarded.

In the letter by NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja, he said that students were offered jobs between September 2021 and January 2022.

“The company told employees in February 2022 that either they have to pay for training which will cost Rs 30,000-40,000 or else they need to undergo an unpaid internship & a training program called Velocity for a period of 3 months. The Unpaid Internship started around March - April 2022 & ended around July 2022. The joining of these employees was supposed to be completed in August 2022 but the company kept on postponing the joining or on boarding date,” the letter read.