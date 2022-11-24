Eli Lilly introduces medication for early stage breast cancer

Drug firm Eli Lilly and Company (India) on Thursday said it has launched a product to treat early stage breast cancer after receiving approval from the Drug Controller General of India.

The company has introduced Ramiven in strengths of 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg, for treating early breast cancer (EBC).

In India, over 50,000 patients are diagnosed with early breast cancer (EBC) every year.

"Breast cancer is the cancer which is most prevalent amongst women in India. It significantly impacts the quality of life of survivors and their families, who live with the fear of recurrence.

"The approval of Ramiven for treatment of EBC brings more optimism by providing a new treatment option to the healthcare professionals for their patients," Eli Lilly and Company - India & India Subcontinent Managing Director Vineet Gupta said in a statement.