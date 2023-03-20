 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

BluSmart takes on Uber, Ola, launches cab pickup zone at Bengaluru airport

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST

This is the first time Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is facilitating a dedicated pickup zone for an electric cab operator at the airport

BluSmart Mobility, a company that operates 100% electric cabs, has launched a cab pickup zone at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday.

This is the first time Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is facilitating a dedicated pickup zone for an electric cab operator at KIA.

At present, there are only two dedicated cab pickup zones of app-based aggregators: Ola and Uber. In addition to this, there are airport taxis provided by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation, which include both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned vehicles as well as pink cabs driven by women. Mega and Meru also offer cab services from the airport. Another operator, Shoffr, operates electric SUVs for airport transfers, but it does not have a dedicated pickup zone at the airport.

BluSmart and BIAL were not available for comment.