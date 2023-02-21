 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Education minister terms current education system ‘burdensome’, foundational learning gets an overhaul

Pallavi Singhal
Feb 21, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Working on the mandate of no textbooks for children in the age-group of 3-8 years, a curriculum that involves toys, games, puzzles, puppets, playbooks, etc, has been developed.

Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches the 'Jaadui Pitara'

On February 20, Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan launched the play and activity-based learning programme called Jaadui Pitara. Keeping the essence of multilingualism, a key focus of India's National Education Policy, alive, the programme is available in 13 languages for children aged 3-8.

Terming it a ‘transformation in education,' the Minister called the current education system "burdensome." Stressing the need for its overhaul, he continued, "It is unfortunate when you hear cases of suicide in colleges. The reason for the same is deep-rooted. Our current education system burdens the students in a way that they fear it. We have to remove that fear from their hearts."

Working on the mandate of no textbook for children in the age group of 3-8 years, Jaadui Pitara has been developed to enable Teachers to impart play-based learning. This new scheme involves toys, games, puzzles, puppets, stories, poems, playbooks, etc., for children, and handbooks for teachers and trainers.

This is in contrast to current learning methods, where private education providers, in the absence of any model or framework, provide education to children above the age of three per their own ideas and means.