ED initiates FEMA investigation against BBC India; calls its staffers for questioning

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 09:24 PM IST

On February 14 this year, the I-T department conducted survey operations at the London-headquartered broadcaster's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion. File photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under FEMA against BBC India for alleged foreign exchange violations and called its staffers for questioning following which a deputy managing editor of the broadcasting company deposed on April 13, official sources said.

The action by the central agency comes nearly two months after the Income-Tax department surveyed the office premises of the British Broadcaster in Delhi and Mumbai in February.

According to officials, the case under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) was registered nearly two weeks ago to essentially probe purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company and related instances.

The ED has called for documents and the recording of statements of some company executives and a team of lawyers representing the company has already submitted some financial documents last week, they added.