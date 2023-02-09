 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Will private investment spur economic growth in FY24?

Deepak Sood
Feb 09, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

The government has implemented Product Linked Incentives to encourage domestic manufacturing and bolster private capital expenditure. But will private capex pick up?

The Union Budget saw a fourth consecutive large increase in outlays on capex even as total expenditure for FY24 increased slowly by 18.7 percent to Rs 45 lakh crore.

Private investment is anticipated to continue to build momentum in the short- to medium-term in India, as signs of a recovery are observed in areas such as real estate, construction, logistics, and chemicals, among others.

Per available data, fresh investments have surged 53 percent to Rs 21.14 lakh crore so far in 2022-23 — a 61 percent sequential rise in government capex in Q3 neutralised the 41 percent drop in private investments.

According to the data released by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), private sector capital expenditure rose to Rs 3 trillion during the first half of this fiscal year, and if current spending rates continue, the amount projected for the end of this financial year can be achieved. If the private sector can maintain this momentum, then the country could see Rs 6 trillion worth of capital expenditure by the end of FY 2022-23 — an impressive feat compared to recent years.

Companies have shifted their capital investment focus, with loans from banks primarily funding infrastructure, roads, renewable energy, and oil projects. In recent quarters, increased demand for working capital due to rising commodity prices drove loan growth. But since the September quarter, corporate loan growth has trended towards new capacity building.