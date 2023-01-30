 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What will hapen to 9 lakh govt vehicles, buses older than 15 years from April 1; Here's what Nitin Gadkari said

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, Gadkari said the government is taking many steps to facilitate the use of ethanol, methanol, bio-CNG, bio-LNG and electric vehicles.

More than nine lakh vehicles, owned by central and state governments, transport corporations and public sector undertakings, that are older than 15 years will go off the road from April 1 and new vehicles will replace them, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

"We have now approved the scrapping of more than nine lakh government vehicles, which are more than 15 years old, and polluting buses and cars will go off the road and new vehicles with alternative fuels will replace them.

"This will further reduce air pollution to a great extent," the road transport and highway minister said.