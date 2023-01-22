 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US bond market flouting inflation looks increasingly vulnerable

Bloomberg
Jan 22, 2023 / 06:40 AM IST

The broader bond market is also signalling that a Federal Reserve policy rate peak short of 5 percent will be enough to cause a recession, requiring rate cuts totaling half a point during the second half of the year

Retail sales in the US during the holiday shopping season from November 1 to December 24 were up by 7.6% from a year before, according to the Mastercard SpendingPlus survey.

There’s growing concern that the bond market has written down inflation risk too far.

A sharp decline in yields over the past two months is mainly due to falling inflation expectations. That means that so-called real yields, which are protected from inflation, have declined less than their nominal counterparts. Their lagging performance reflects shrinking demand for protection against rising prices.

The broader bond market is also signaling that a Federal Reserve policy rate peak short of 5 percent will be enough to cause a recession, requiring rate cuts totaling half a point during the second half of the year. Some argue there’s no longer much margin for error. Strong demand for this week’s auction of 10-year inflation-protected Treasury notes suggests investors are listening.

“For months now people have had the conviction that inflation is behind us and so there’s been a big rush into bonds,” said Ben Emons, senior portfolio manager at NewEdge Wealth. If China reopening causes an inflation pop or a recession doesn’t materialize, it’s going to be a problem.

The relative yields of real and nominal Treasuries reveal the expected average rates of increase for consumer prices over the term of the notes. For 10-year notes, they reached the lowest level of the past year this week, 2.09 percent. The five-year breakeven inflation rate dropped to 2.13 percent, within a basis point of last year’s low.