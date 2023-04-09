 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Road transport, highways sector has maximum number of delayed projects: Govt report

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

The report showed that the Muneerabad-Mahaboobnagar rail project is the most delayed. It is delayed by 276 months.

Road transport and highways

The road transport and highways sector has the maximum number of delayed projects at 407, followed by railways at 114 and the petroleum industry at 86, showed a government report.

In the road transport and highways sector, 407 out of 717 projects are delayed.

For railways, out of 173 projects, 114 are delayed, while in the petroleum sector, 86 out of 146 projects are running behind schedule, as per the latest flash report on infrastructure projects for February 2023.

The Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division (IPMD) is mandated to monitor central sector infrastructure projects costing Rs 150 crore and above based on the information provided on the Online Computerised Monitoring System (OCMS) by the project implementing agencies.