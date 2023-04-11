 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI won’t pivot towards rate cuts this fiscal year: DBS’ Radhika Rao

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Apr 11, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

Reduction in rate cuts is likely only from the early part of fiscal year 2024, according to the senior economist. Upside surprises from a rally in oil prices or weather-related problems could upset the MPC’s inflation math, Rao said.

Radhika Rao, Executive Director and Senior Economist, DBS Group Research

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate-setting panel, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), is unlikely to make a pivot on rate cuts in the current financial year as the focus remains on curbing inflation that has been above target for over three years now, according to Radhika Rao, Executive Director and Senior Economist, DBS Group Research.

The RBI’s inflation target is 4 percent with a tolerance band of two percentage points on either side. The current rate of inflation in the country is 6.44 percent.

Last week, the MPC surprised markets by leaving the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent while warning that its action should not be taken as a signal for forthcoming meetings as well. Despite this, markets and analysts have started eyeing a string of rate cuts, starting from as soon as October this year.

“The MPC surprised with a pause but emphasised that the path ahead will be nimble to address evolving inflationary risks and maintain its hawkish stance,” Rao told Moneycontrol in an interview.