RBI on brink of failure as retail inflation rises back to 7% in August

India's headline retail inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), returned to 7 percent territory in August from a five-month low of 6.71 percent in July, according to data released on September 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

CPI inflation had fallen to 6.71 percent in July after spending three consecutive months above 7 percent.

At 7 percent, the August CPI inflation figure is slightly above the consensus estimate. As per a Moneycontrol poll, CPI inflation was seen rising to 6.9 percent.

CPI inflation has now spent 35 consecutive months above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent and eight straight months outside the central bank's 2-6 percent tolerance range.

As such, the RBI is now on the brink of failing to meet its inflation mandate.

The RBI is deemed to have failed when average inflation is outside the 2-6 percent tolerance range for three consecutive quarters. Having averaged 6.3 percent in January-March and 7.3 percent in April-June, inflation must fall to at least 4.1 percent in September for the July-September average to come in under 6 percent and the RBI to avoid failure - an unlikely scenario.

The RBI's latest forecast says inflation will average 7.1 percent in July-September.

August CPI internals

Inflation in August was pushed higher by an increase in prices of certain food items. These included cereals, vegetables, and pulses.

AUG 2022 INFLATION CHANGE IN INDEX, AUG 2022 VS JUL 2022 CPI 7% 0.5% Food index 7.62% 0.7% Cereals 9.57% 2.4% Meat, fish 0.98% -3.1% Oils, fats 4.62% -1.7% Vegetables 13.23% 2.5% Pulses 2.52% 1.7% Clothing, footwear 9.91% 0.7% Housing 4.06% 0.7% Fuel, light 10.78% -0.4% Miscellaneous 5.95% 0.4%

While the index for cereals rose by 2.4 percent month-on-month in August, that of vegetables was up by an even larger 2.5 percent when compared to July.

Meanwhile, the index for pulses was 1.7 percent higher.

Overall, food inflation also returned to the 7 percent-plus zone, coming in at 7.62 percent in August, up from 6.69 percent in July.