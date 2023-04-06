 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

RBI hits pause as MPC turns cautious in the face of global uncertainty

Unmesh Kulkarni
Apr 06, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

The RBI surprised the markets today with the rate pause—and that, too, unanimously—, even though the outlook around inflation remains somewhat uncertain

RBI

After the rate hike in February, we expected a pause from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the April policy, however, the CPI inflation readings of 6 percent+ for two consecutive months suggested that the central bank could go for a final 25 bps hike. And, that was the market consensus, as we approached the MPC meeting.

The RBI, however, surprised the market on April 6 with a pause, and that too, unanimously, even though the inflation outlook remains somewhat uncertain.

The halt in the rate-hike cycle came following the recent global bank failures and their “possible” impact on the financial system and growth.

The RBI has chosen to be cautious and keep an eye on the evolving global situation. Further, as the RBI has been consistently saying, the MPC has already hiked the repo rate by 250 bps in this cycle and would like to ascertain the (lagged) impact of these hikes on the domestic demand and growth conditions before taking any further decisive policy action.