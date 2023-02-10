 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rajasthan Budget: Ashok Gehlot announces inflation relief package of Rs 19,000 crore

Feb 10, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced an inflation relief package of Rs 19,000 crore in the state's Budget for 2023-24 to provide relief to the masses from rising prices.

The package includes free food packets every month to poor families, LPG cylinders for Rs 500 under the Ujjwala Scheme and free electricity up to 100 units per month to domestic consumers.

Gehlot, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced to increase the coverage amount from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh annually per family in his ambitious Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana.

"I announce to give free Chief Minister Annapurna food packets every month along with free ration to about one crore families coming under the purview of the National Food Security Act," he said.