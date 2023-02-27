 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi pushes for solar power, group housing models to reach the last mile

Meghna Mittal
Feb 27, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

This year’s Budget has paid special attention to taking the mantra of reaching the last mile to tribal and rural areas, the Prime Minister said while addressing a post-budget webinar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27 asked stakeholders to discuss ways to link housing with technology, easy ways to tap solar power and group housing that works both in urban and rural areas to bridge the last mile gap.

The Prime Minister was addressing a webinar on ‘Reaching the last mile’, the fourth of a series of 12 post-budget events organised by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for the implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.

The last-mile push

"We need to discuss ways of linking housing with technology for finding ways of making strong but affordable houses, finding easy ways of benefiting from solar power and group housing models acceptable in both urban and rural areas. This year's Budget has kept Rs 80,000 crore for housing for the poor," Modi said.