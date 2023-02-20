 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Pakistan current account deficit falls to $0.2 billion in January: cenbank

Reuters
Feb 20, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST

In less than a month, the cash strapped nations currency has lost more than a quarter of its value against the U.S. dollar after the removal of artificial caps, and fuel prices have risen by more than a fifth as the government implemented fiscal measures required to unlocking funds from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

Pakistans current account deficit (CAD) dropped to $0.2 billion in January 2023, down 90% from last year as the rupee's depreciation slowed down imports, the central bank said on Monday.

In less than a month, the cash strapped nations currency has lost more than a quarter of its value against the U.S. dollar after the removal of artificial caps, and fuel prices have risen by more than a fifth as the government implemented fiscal measures required to unlocking funds from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

During the first seven months of the current fiscal year, the countrys current account deficit decreased by 67% to $3.8 billion, compared with a deficit of $11.6 billion during the same period last year.

This monthly deficit is lowest after 25 months, and lower than expectations, said Mohammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities. Sohail, citing the falling currency. The weaker currency has made imports more expensive, effectively slashing them.