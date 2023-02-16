 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No proposal to issue foreign currency govt bonds, says finance secretary

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 16, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

The overseas sovereign bond proposal died a quick death more than three years ago but speculation continues, given the lower borrowing costs abroad

The Budget for 2019-20 contained a proposal to issue foreign currency-denominated bonds to raise funds from abroad.

The government does not plan to raise money from overseas through foreign currency bonds, finance secretary TV Somanathan said on February 16.

"...are we proposing to issue foreign currency denominated sovereign government securities? The answer is no," Somanathan said in response to a question at a post-budget interaction in Hyderabad.

While such bonds did have some benefits, there were risks too, Somanathan said.

"The negative effects are in the region of atmanirbharta, sovereignty, exposure to risks which are non-Indian and there is a lot of worldwide experience on this," the finance ministry official said.