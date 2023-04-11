 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Need steady policymaking, clear communication 'more than ever': IMF chief economist

Siddharth Upasani
Apr 11, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas sees a 15 percent chance of a sharp tightening of global financial conditions dragging down world economic growth to a mere 1 percent in 2023

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF's chief economist, has warned that the fog around the global economic outlook has thickened.

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) top economist has called for policymakers to have a "steady hand" and communicate clearly so that quick adjustments can be made to new developments.

"More than ever, policymakers need a steady hand and clear communication," Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the multilateral agency's chief economist, said on the release of the IMF's World Economic Outlook report on April 11.

"With financial instability contained, monetary policy should remain focused on bringing inflation down, but stand ready to quickly adjust to financial developments," Gourinchas added.

According to Gourinchas, the banking disturbances seen recently in the US and Europe will help slow down activity as lenders cut down on lending. While this should partially reduce the need for further monetary tightening, central banks could not let expectations of premature surrender of the inflation fight form.