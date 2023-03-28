 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Naveen Patnaik writes to Piyush Goyal, urges him to procure surplus rice from Odisha

PTI
Mar 28, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has written to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, urging him to lift around 20 lakh tonne of surplus rice for the 2022-23 Kharif marketing season from Odisha to enable the state government to procure paddy from farmers in the coming seasons.

In a letter to Goyal, the minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, the CM said that Odisha became a decentralised procurement state from the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2003-04, and since then, it has been undertaking MSP (minimum support price) operations for procurement of paddy in a decentralised mode.

During the 2022-23 Kharif season, a record 14,94,320 farmers have sold paddy to the government at the minimum support price, Patnaik said, adding that rice processed from paddy in the state is being used under the National Food Security Act and other welfare programmes of the government and the surplus rice is being delivered to the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

"Paddy procurement for the Kharif season will be closed by March 31. Around 65.23 lakh tonne of paddy, equivalent to 44.23 lakh tonne Kharif CMR (custom milled rice), has been procured as on March 22 and MSP dues of around Rs 13,081 crore transferred to the bank account of farmers," Patnaik mentioned in the letter.