Many employers believe PLI schemes to boost job creation in next 2 years: Report

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

A significant percentage of employers expect hiring to increase over the next two years due to Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, under which fiscal incentives ar being provided to several sectors to boost domestic manufacturing, says a report.

A TeamLease report said the higher positive hiring sentiment is attributed to the pharmaceutical industry (68 per cent) followed by white goods industry (67 per cent) and textile products (62 per cent).

Around 60 per cent of employers expect hiring to increase due to PLI schemes over the next two years.

The TeamLease PLI Outlook Report has been prepared on the basis of the employers' reaction towards job creation based on the incentives mentioned by the government in the PLI schemes and their projection towards hiring in the next two years.