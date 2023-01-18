 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Made in China continues to trump Made in India

Jan 18, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

Trade deficit with China widened in 2022, with imports touching $118.5 billion and exports $17.48 billion. The share of India’s imports from China, however, has largely remained unchanged from pre-pandemic levels. This is now leading to calls for higher tariffs in the budget.

While India’s economic recovery boosted imports, slowdown in China saw India shipping fewer goods to the Asian giant.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, due to present Budget 2023 on February 1, will grapple with a current account deficit that is due to breach the red line of three percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this financial year.

China tops the list of countries with the widest merchandise trade deficit with India. It is also the top source of merchandise shipments, but China’s share of imports has remained at the pre-pandemic level, data from the commerce ministry showed. While Chinese goods continue making inroads into India, the industry here complains they are not getting the same access to China.

The rising trade deficit with China is a cause of concern, Ajay Sahai, Director - General and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), told Moneycontrol.

“Probably, the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes will address a major concern of imports from China because 50 percent of that is basically electrical, electronics and machinery,” Sahai said.