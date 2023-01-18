 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

'Lot of positive sentiment towards India': IMF's Gita Gopinath shares blueprint for growth

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

Gopinath said India needs to take up reforms in the labour market and land in order to fix some of the gaps. She praised India's progress in creating both the digital as well as physical infrastructure.

Gita Gopinath praised India's progress on the physical and digital infrastructure front.

"There's a lot of positive sentiment towards India," said IMF Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath even as she highlighted areas that need more reforms to attract more manufacturing FDI.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, she said a lot of businesses and companies are looking towards India as an investment destination as they try to diversify away from countries including China.

"India is doing relatively well when you compare it to other economies in the world," Gopinath said in the interview at the WEF in Davos.

"In terms of our growth numbers, we have 6.8% for this fiscal and 6.1% for next."

She said the time good for India to draw more of the global supply chain.

She hailed India for making progress on improving both the physical and digital infrastructure.  "Both of those are making India more attractive," she said.