Kerala faces serious financial threat, have to raise funds via cess in FY24: state FM Balagopal

Meghna Mittal
Mar 03, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

"Due to natural calamities, COVID and below revenue-neutral GST rates, our funds have gone down. So states requested for extension of the compensation period by further five years. But the Union government is not taking any stand," Balagopal said.

The Kerala Budget was presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal on February 3, 2023. (Source: Twitter)

Kerala is facing a serious financial crunch due to decreasing share of taxes for states in the Centre’s divisible pool, conditional limit on borrowing and a cut in grants owing to which it decided to raise funds via cess on fuel, state finance minister KN Balagopal said.

“The Union government is decreasing our share from the Centre's taxes, which is the divisible pool. Also, there is the issue that for borrowing there are some stipulations and conditions. The loan of our major infrastructure development firm - Kerala infrastructure fund board - is also coming into state borrowing. Then some other special grants have been cut. So we are facing a very serious (financial) threat. That is why we said there should be a Rs 2 cess on fuel,” Balagopal told Moneycontrol in a video interview.

Kerala has imposed a social security cess of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel. A social security cess of Rs 20 will be levied on liquor costing up to Rs 1,000, and a Rs 40 cess on liquor costing above Rs 1,000. There is also a 2 percent tax increase on new two-wheelers costing above Rs 2 lakh in the 2023 budget.

“The cess is for a specific purpose of social security. We are giving Rs 1,600 per month to 62 lakh persons. We are openly telling the people that this is the situation in Kerala that is why we are doing this. We are not getting proper support from the Union government. States need a legitimate share of the taxes,” he said.