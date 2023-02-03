 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kerala Budget: Rs 2,000 crore allocated to address price rise, Rs 80 crore for extreme poverty eradication

Feb 03, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

Beginning the budget speech on a positive note, the Minister said the southern state has bravely overcome COVID challenges and finally returned to the path of growth and prosperity.

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday presented the Left government's budget for the fiscal 2023-24, allocating Rs 100 crore for welfare programmes and setting aside Rs 2,000 crore for tackling price rise, besides announcing a slew of initiatives for the infrastructure and higher education sector.

Though the state's economy is facing challenges due to the financial policies of the Centre and its decision to impose cuts on its borrowing limit, Kerala is not in a debt trap, he said.

Assuring that the financial constraints would not impact the welfare and social security schemes of the government, Balagopal said Rs 100 crore would be set aside for welfare development programmes in the budget.