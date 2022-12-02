 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Just 4 countries account for 54% of remittances to India, which will hit a record this year, shows data

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Dec 02, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

The World Bank estimates that remittances to India will rise 12 percent to reach $100 billion this year, with the country retaining its position as the world’s top recipient of remittances.

Just four countries, with the US at the top of the list, are the source of more than half of remittance inflows to India, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows.

According to a recent report by the World Bank, India is set to receive 12 percent more remittances year-on-year, reaching $100 billion in 2022. India will retain its position as the world's top recipient of remittances.

Data from the RBI Remittances Survey, 2021 shows that the four leading countries in sending remittances to India are the US, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the UK and Singapore.

Together, the four account for as much as 54 percent of India’s remittance inflows.

The overall share of Saudi Arabia, UAE Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar has seen a significant decline between 2016-17 and 2020-21. Their share in remittance inflows to India dropped from 54 percent to 28 percent during the period.