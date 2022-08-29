HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Jackson Hole: A speech that can act as a preamble for central banks

Anubhav Sahu   •

The responsibility of central bankers to deliver price stability is unconditional.

United States Federal Reserve building (File Image)
Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium late last week  focused on removing any ambiguity on Fed’s priorities about fighting inflation. The July meet had given an impression about #Fedpivot, that a large part of the monetary tightening in terms of rate hikes is over. As a result, broader equity indices climbed up 10-14 percent post the meet, before softening recently. Powell this time emphasised that though current policy rates are closer to long-run estimates of neutral rates, given...

