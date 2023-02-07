It is a challenging number, the reduction to 4.5, but it is feasible. It's difficult, but feasible

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Feb 07, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

In an interaction with Shweta Punj of Moneycontrol, the finance secretary shared the thoughts that went into drawing up the document, and nuancing between the known unknowns and unknown unknowns.

TV Somanathan is one of the key persons behind drafting the budget. In an interaction with Shweta Punj of Moneycontrol, the finance secretary shared the thoughts  that went into drawing up the document, and nuancing between the known unknowns and unknown unknowns.

Edited excerpts:

Q: The economy has faced several global headwinds yet managed to stay steady. What were your priorities as you were drafting this budget? What were the three key things that you wanted to ensure?

There were three key priorities. One, to act as a driver of growth at a time when global growth is slowing down, but when India is poised to recover its growth rate to its potential. That was one of the objectives, which you see reflected in a big increase in capital investment and in several other parts of the budget, which are essentially to propel growth.