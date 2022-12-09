 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Investors may get till January to submit interest papers for IDBI Bank stake

Siddharth Upasani
Dec 09, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

The government is “not chasing” the divestment target for the financial year ending March 31, the official said.

The Centre may extend the deadline for submission of early bids for IDBI stakes to January, an official said on December 9.

“We have received requests from the transaction advisor to push forward the deadline for IDBI Bank EoIs,” the official, who did not wish to be identified, told reporters.

The government had set a December 16 deadline to submit expressions of interest for the sale of a majority stake in IDBI Bank.

The government and Life Insurance Corporation of India together hold 94.71 percent in IDBI Bank and are aiming to sell 60.72 percent.

The government had clarified last week that it would allow a consortium of foreign funds and investment firms to own more than 51 of the lender.

Meanwhile, the government is “not chasing” the divestment target for the financial year ending March 31, the official said.