 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Interview: MPC's Ashima Goyal sees policy pivot if inflation approaches 4% sustainably

Siddharth Upasani
Apr 24, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

Goyal, one of the three external members of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee, also says the market will keep getting surprised by interest rate decisions if it continues to ignore warnings

Ashima Goyal, one of the three external members on the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee, said markets must prepare to be surprised if they ignore what the committee says.

A "policy pivot" by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is possible if inflation moves towards the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) medium-term target of 4 percent in a sustainable manner, Ashima Goyal, a member of the rate-setting panel, has said.

"A pivot is possible when it is clear that inflation is sustainably approaching the target," Goyal told Moneycontrol in an interview following the release of the minutes of the first MPC meeting of 2023-24 on April 20.

The panel's decision on April 6 to leave the repo rate, the rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to banks, unchanged at 6.5 percent was against the expected 25 basis-point increase. However, the committee's statement and the minutes of the meeting showed that the monetary policymakers would increase interest rates if needed, with Governor Shaktikanta Das insisting the decision "is a pause, not a pivot".

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.