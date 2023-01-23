 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Inflation Is Cooling, Leaving America Asking: What Comes Next?

New York Times
Jan 23, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST

Inflation has slowed on an annual basis for six consecutive months, dipping to 6.5% after peaking at about 9% last summer, partly as gas has become cheaper.

Representative image.

Martin Bate, a 31-year-old transportation planner in Fort Worth, Texas, spent the middle of 2022 feeling that he was “treading water” as high gas prices, climbing food costs and the prospect of a big rent increase chipped away at his finances.

“I was really starting to feel financially squeezed in a way that I hadn’t felt ever before, since finishing college,” Bate said. Since then, he has received a promotion and a raise that amounted to 12%. Gas prices have fallen, and local housing costs have moderated enough that next month he is moving into a nicer apartment that costs less per square foot than his current place.

“My personal situation has improved a good amount,” Bate said, explaining that he’s feeling cautious but hopeful about the economy. “It’s looking like it might shape out all right.”

People across the country are finally experiencing some relief from what had been a relentless rise in living costs. After repeated false dawns in 2021 and early 2022 — when price increases slowed only to accelerate again — signs that inflation is genuinely turning a corner have begun to accumulate.