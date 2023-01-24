 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India's services exports to cross $300 billion target for this fiscal: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Jan 24, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Piyush Goyal said that on the merchandise front also, exports are so far registering healthy growth despite the world being under recession, huge inflationary pressure , and overstocking of various commodities.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

The country's services exports are doing 'extremely well' and going by the current trend these outbound shipments would register about 20 per cent growth in this fiscal and cross the USD 300 billion target despite global economic uncertainties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

He said that on the merchandise front also, exports are so far registering healthy growth despite the world being under recession, huge inflationary pressure , and overstocking of various commodities.

With all these stress, where every global leader is talking of 'very' tough times, India's exports rose 9 per cent year-on-year during April-December 2022-23.

On services though, we have done extremely well. On services we are probably going to do at least a 20 per cent growth and by the current trends, we will exceed the target of USD 300 billion this year.