India's manufacturing PMI rises to three-month high of 56.4 in March

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST

While manufacturing activity expanded, input cost inflation eased to its second-lowest level in two-and-a-half years, S&P Global said

India's manufacturing PMI has been in expansionary territory for 21 months in a row.

India's manufacturing sector activity continued to expand in March, with the S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) coming in at 56.4, up from February's 55.3, data released on April 3 showed.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a sub-50 print is a sign of contraction.

This is the 21st consecutive 50-plus print for India's manufacturing PMI.

At 56.4, the March PMI print is at a three-month high.