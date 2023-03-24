 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India's forex kitty jumps by $12.8 billion to $572.8 billion

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by USD 2.39 billion to a three-month low of USD 560.003 billion.

For the week ended March 17, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 10.485 billion to USD 505.348 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

India's forex kitty rose by USD 12.798 billion to USD 572.801 billion in the week ended March 17, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by USD 2.39 billion to a three-month low of USD 560.003 billion.

It can be noted that in October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion.

The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.