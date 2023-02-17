India’s first hydrogen train: Railways’ green initiative takes the heritage route

Indian Railways is set to roll out the country’s first hydrogen-powered train by December 2023, in a major boost towards greening the national transporter’s network.

Addressing a press conference on February 1 after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the highest-ever capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for the railways in the 2023 Budget, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the hydrogen train will be indigenously manufactured and will initially run on heritage circuits like Kalka-Shimla.

On February 3, Vasihnaw informed the Rajya Sabha that under its "Hydrogen for Heritage" programme, Indian Railways will run 35 hydrogen trains on various heritage and hill routes at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore a train and ground infrastructure cost of Rs 70 crore per route.

These trains will be on the lines of those running in China and Germany. Wherever full electrification is difficult or expensive, countries across the globe are working on replacing diesel-powered locomotives with hydrogen-propelled engines as it offers an emission-free and quiet alternative.

