 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India should include more women in global trade to bridge gender disparity, BRIEF’s Nikita Singla

Mrigank Dhaniwala
May 02, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

India achieving gender equality could add nearly $700 billion to GDP by 2025, according to UN estimates. The IMF estimates around a 27 percent increase in GDP achieving more equitable participation of women in the workforce

Before the pandemic, only 55 percent of women globally were engaged in the labour market as opposed to 78 percent of men and earned about 50 percent less than men for the same type of work.

India must take steps to include women in global trade as it seeks to bridge the widening gender gap and boost economic growth, Nikita Singla, Associate Director at New Delhi-based Bureau of Research on Industry and Economic Fundamentals (BRIEF) has said.

“Including women in trade will be an important part of achieving women’s economic inclusion,” Singla told Moneycontrol in an interview. “The 2020 joint World Bank and World Trade Organization (WTO) report on ‘Women and Trade: The Role of Trade in Promoting Women’s Equality’ shows that firms that engage in international trade employ more women, and women are better represented and have relatively higher wages in firms that are part of global value chains (GVCs).

Singla has over the last decade focused on regional cooperation, international trade, logistics, and women empowerment. She has also worked with the World Bank and other multilateral agencies.

While the reduction of gender disparity in economic activity and the distribution of economic gains has been a key agenda item in policy discussions, the percentage of female (above 15 years of age) participation in the labour force in India was only at 20.3 percent in 2020 against the male participation of 75.3 percent, Singla said.