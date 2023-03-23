 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India seeks data on state-bank bond portfolios amid global banking turmoil: Sources

Reuters
Mar 23, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

"The finance ministry has asked banks to submit data about their held-to-maturity (HTM) portfolios and mark-to-market (MTM) losses in trading books to identify any potential stress," one senior banker said on condition of anonymity.

India has asked state-owned lenders to submit details of their bond portfolios ahead of a quarterly meeting between the government and banks this Saturday, amid the turmoil in global banks, seven bankers with direct knowledge of the matters told Reuters on Thursday.

"The finance ministry has asked banks to submit data about their held-to-maturity (HTM) portfolios and mark-to-market (MTM) losses in trading books to identify any potential stress," one senior banker said on condition of anonymity.

The data collection process has been going on for the last few days and is more of a precautionary exercise because the government "does not want to be caught off-guard" if the crisis spirals further, the banker added.

It was not immediately clear when the last check was done. However, the government or the Reserve Bank of India typically asks for such data during bouts of volatility.