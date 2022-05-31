India Q4 GDP Highlights | Don't see prospect of recession, sequential growth low due to Omicron wave, says CEA

India Q4 GDP Highlights | The country's gross domestic product is estimated to have grown by 8.7 percent in FY22 after growth slid to 4.1 percent in the January-March quarter, as per the data released on May 31 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Growth likely slowed down in the first quarter of 2022 because of the hit to activity from the Omicron variant-led third COVID-19 wave and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The high growth figure, for FY22, is largely due to a favourable base effect, with the economy having contracted by 6.6 percent in FY21 because of the coronavirus pandemic and intermittent lockdowns, which restricted economic activity.

The economy's near-term prospects have been darkened by a spike in retail inflation, which hit an eight-year high of 7.8% in April. The surge in energy and commodity prices following the Ukraine crisis is also exerting a drag on economic activity.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the benchmark repo rate by 40 basis points in an unscheduled meeting early this month.

Economists have revised down India's growth forecast for 2022 as rising energy and food prices have hit consumer spending - which accounts for 55% of the economy - while most companies increasingly pass on rising input costs to consumers.

"The rise in crude oil, food and fertiliser prices will weigh on household finances and spending in the months ahead," Moody's, the rating agency, said in a note. It has cut India's growth forecast to 8.8% from 9.1% for the 2022 calendar year.

The rupee's nearly 4% depreciation against the dollar this year has also made imported items costlier, prompting the federal government to restrict wheat and sugar exports and cut fuel taxes, joining the RBI in the battle against inflation.

High-frequency indicators showed supply shortages and higher input prices were weighing on output in the mining, construction and manufacturing sector, even as credit growth has picked up and states are spending more.

Indian consumer sentiment slid in early May, dipping for the second month in a row, as rising fuel prices and broader inflation hit household finances, according to a Refinitiv Ipsos Indian survey.

Unemployment rose to 7.83% in April from 7.57% in March, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, a Mumbai-based private think tank.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said last week that the central bank's primary focus was to bring inflation closer to its target but it could not disregard concerns around growth.

With Reuters inputs