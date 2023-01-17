 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India, not China, model of growth is instructive for developing countries in Africa: Adam Tooze

Chandra R Srikanth
Jan 17, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, economic historian Adam Tooze talks to Moneycontrol about a new version of globalisation, the threat of poly-crises, developmental models, and more

Adam Tooze, Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Professor of History, Columbia University

He is not what you would usually expect of a historian. Adam Tooze writes a Substack newsletter, hosts a current affairs podcast, talks about crypto, and tries to caution the world of unexpected but impending global crises.

Among the Columbia University professor’s early works is a book on the dramatic innovation in statistics in Nazi Germany. He has also written books on the First World War’s economic impacts, the great recession of 2007-09, and also how Covid shook the world economy in its immediate aftermath.

While Tooze is considered somewhat of a rockstar fixture at policy think tanks and academic seminars, he has also gained immense popularity — for a scholar — on social media over the years.

Moneycontrol’s Chandra R Srikant caught the historian on the sidelines of the ongoing World Economic Forum at Davos. Tooze talked about what he thinks of the fears of a looming global recession, the new avatar of globalisation, the threat of poly-crises, and much more.

Edited excerpts:

According to a report released by the World Economic Forum, two-thirds of economists surveyed expect a global recession. What is your sense of how 2023 might pan out for the global economy?