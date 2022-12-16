 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India is turning toward free trade, for some

Dec 16, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

The good news is that the government may be undergoing a change of heart ahead of next year’s budget — or, at least, it may not be quite as willing to revel in protectionism as before. The bad news for US companies is that their own government’s inward turn may still hold them back in India.

For several years now, India’s annual budget — presented at the beginning of the year — has included a few lines that dismayed economists. Successive finance ministers have raised tariffs, reversing a quarter-century-long trend dating back to when the Indian economy was first liberalized in 1991.

In recent months, senior Indian officials have insisted that their nation intends to integrate further with the global economy. Several free-trade agreements have been signed this year or are under negotiation.

Perhaps most strikingly, the most senior bureaucrat in the finance ministry recently hinted that current tariffs may even be cut. In a talk at Columbia University, Finance Secretary T. V. Somanathan said that tariffs “shall not be a significant part of our tax estimates” and added that protectionism didn’t sit well with India’s new industrial policy of providing subsidies for export-focused manufacturers.

Of course, officials are still aiming for an India that is “self-reliant.” Any trade liberalization is likely to be limited and wouldn’t necessarily reflect a fundamental change of heart by the government.

Nevertheless, India does have good reason to rethink its course. Concluding more high-profile free-trade agreements — particularly with the European Union and the United Kingdom — is clearly a priority. Lowering import barriers would be “in sync” with India’s expectations from those FTAs, according to trade experts — and would signal goodwill as well, increasing the chances of a successful conclusion of negotiations.